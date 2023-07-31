Missing capybara found after storm damages Arizona petting zoo

A kangaroo, capybara, and two porcupines were reported missing after a storm caused extensive damage to a petting zoo near Marana.

MARANA, Ariz. — A petting zoo near Marana says they've found a capybara that went missing following a monsoon storm last Friday night.

The Ghost Ranch Exotics and Funny Foot Farm in southern Arizona reported sustaining extensive damage to its facilities after a storm swept through over the weekend.

Half of the animal houses and many fences on the property were destroyed. The facility said a few small birds died but most of their animals were fine.

However, a kangaroo, capybara, and two porcupines were unaccounted for following Friday night's storm.

Staff members spent the weekend searching for the missing animals.

On Monday, the ranch said in a Facebook post that Ruby the capybara had been found and was safely returned home. There's been no update on the other animals.

The zoo's owner told KVOA News that the storm had caused about $50,000 in damages to the facility.

