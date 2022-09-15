Missing California dog found in Arizona, reunited with family

Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog from the Bay Area, was taken a couple of weeks ago and later found in the backseat of a car driving through Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A French bulldog taken from his neighborhood in the Bay Area has been found in Arizona and reunited with his family.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Bruno the bulldog was snatched about two weeks ago from his San Lorenzo neighborhood, which is about 27 miles east of San Francisco.

Video surveillance captured a man and woman taking Bruno after the dog got lost from his family's yard. The video footage helped detectives identify the suspects and they began searching freeways for the couple's vehicle, ACSO said.

The suspects allegedly contacted the owner over the next several days, demanding the dog's microchip information, according to CBS News.

An Arizona state trooper ended up finding Bruno in the backseat of a car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop near Wilcox.

A detective in Wilcox volunteered to transport the French bulldog down to Tucson, where they met up with ACSO detectives and transferred the rescued pup.

Bruno has now been returned to his family in California and ACSO said his alleged abductors have been arrested.

