Meet Zato, a blind cat from Phoenix who loves to play catch

Zato can play fetch and catch and he has no eyes.

PHOENIX — Zato is like most kittens. He likes to play rough house and chase his toys but there’s one thing very different about this feline.

“We named him Zatoichi because Zatoichi is a blind Samurai in the Japanese folklore,” said April Howland. They call him Zato for short.

The cool cat with yellow and white fur was born into a feral litter and can’t see; he has no eyes. Fur cover the sockets where his eyes would be.

“When he was picked up, he was really small, he had two eye infections, so they decided to remove his eyes. We don’t think he’s ever seen anything,” said Howland.

Howland an artist who paints wild and domestic animals has always had a thing for the underdogs or in this case, the ‘undercat.’

“I have a history of rescuing the misfits that nobody wants. I find them fascinating how they can navigate through life with missing parts or disabilities,” said Howland.

Howland and her husband have posted videos on Facebook of Zato retrieving a toy thrown across the room. Easily maneuvering around a corner and bringing it back to Howland.

Another video shows Howland tossing a toy as Zatos reaches out and catches it as if he saw it coming.

Other videos show him scurrying around the floor chasing his toy. Walking around furniture with ease and even jumping at his siblings – two chihuahuas - to rough house.

“When you don’t have one of your senses, the rest of them become heightened. So, he’s proof of that. It’s kind of amazing to watch and learn from him,” said Howland.

Howland says Zato uses his hearing to navigate around obstacles

“He has a tall cat tower that jumps off of. He hears all the echoing from all over the room and floor. So, he can kind of figure out how he needs to go,” said Howland.

Howland says animals with disabilities are great pets