WILMINGTON, N.C. — A massive alligator forced police to shut down a road in Wilmington on Tuesday morning.

"Roadway closed at McRae & Cornelius Harnett Dr (near MLK overpass) due to an unexpected visitor. Drivers advised to avoid area. Officers waiting on NC Wildlife to respond," the department tweeted around 10 a.m.

Police posted pictures of the gator along the side of the road. The department also went live on Facebook so people could see what was happening.

Folks on Twitter had some fun with the situation.

"He's just trying to get to work like the rest of us," tweeted Crystal B.

"Looks like he is using the sidewalk," Versed*Barbie tweeted.

"I have bad eyes, that is a long doggy with sharp teeth," tweeted MikeLevin.

