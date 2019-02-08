PHOENIX - As the scorching heat in the Valley continues, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is working to keep its kennels cool, and it's gotten plenty of help thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Several social media users have been expressing concern about the conditions at the shelters during the extreme heat. An MCACC spokesperson said the animals are safe and well cared for, but their evaporative cooling system has a tough time keeping up with the extreme heat and monsoon humidity.

Many people and even companies have stepped up to help, sending ice, fans and evaporative coolers.

A former short-term MCACC resident even lent a paw. One of the evaporative coolers came from Kristen Allen and Mo the American Staffordshire terrier, who gained internet fame last year for his adorable happy screams.

On Friday, MCACC staff expressed their appreciation to everyone who donated, saying, "We have more than enough fans and coolers right now, thank you!"

Now, the shelters are looking for more towels, toys and people willing to provide forever homes.

Speaking of adoption, MCACC is offering free adult cat adoptions to clear some space in its shelters.