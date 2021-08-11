Animal shelters in Maricopa County dangerously close to overcapacity

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control said they need more adoptions, more donations, and more volunteers.

PHOENIX — An employee at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control posted on Nextdoor, writing its shelters are "full to the breaking point" and in desperate need of donations.

Animal Care & Control Communications Officer Monica Gery confirmed that information, saying its shelters have been at capacity for 7 months straight.

"We have been at capacity since April and have had to use our overflow shelter in Mesa," Gery said. "We average about 500 dogs and cats at the west shelter and 200 dogs at the east shelter."

Gery said the shelters are dangerously close to being over capacity.

"We are, so we're really asking for community support," she said.

Hard to resist these faces at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. The shelter is in desperate need of adoptions, volunteers, and donations! @12News pic.twitter.com/hGZEjYEV4d — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) November 8, 2021

With capacity issues comes a great need for donations.

"We're always need of donations, especially treats for our dogs and cats, we have a great list on our Amazon Wishlist at our website, we also need things like blankets and towels and it's all listed on the website."

During the height of the pandemic, many people were buying then surrendering their pets for financial reasons, but Gery doesn't believe this recent influx is tied to that.

"We're back to pre-pandemic levels, we have 50-70 dogs coming in per day," she explained. "That's why we really need the community support with donations, fostering, adoptions, and volunteering."

Gery said they especially need volunteers on weekdays.

