Man gets probation for trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix

Carlos Castro Alcaraz was recently sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to unlawfully handling wildlife.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Valley man who was caught trying to sell a tiger cub online earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation, officials said.

Carlos Castro Alcaraz, 25, was ordered not to own any exotic animals while he's on probation for the next two years and to pay $6,000 in restitution, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The defendant pleaded guilty last month in Maricopa County Superior Court to one count of unlawfully handling and selling wildlife. Alcaraz was arrested in January after Phoenix police observed him trying to sell a baby tiger on social media for a price of $25,000.

He told investigators he allegedly bought the tiger from a man in Arizona for $8,000, court records show.

Officials seized the tiger and several other animals from the Alcaraz's residence. The tiger was taken to a big cat rescue in Minnesota after spending some time at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

From the Courthouse: A man who tried to sell a tiger cub was sentenced in a Maricopa County Court today. Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. pic.twitter.com/xGpaUzGMzy — Maricopa County Attorney's Office (@marcoattorney) July 27, 2023

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.