Lucky duckies: Phoenix firefighters save brood of ducks that fell in a storm drain

PHOENIX — A distressed mama paced around a parking lot, her babies shrieking out for her while stuck at the bottom of a storm drain.
The situation would have any parent anxious. However, lucky for this mom, her babies were cute, little ducklings and saving them was a top priority for the Phoenix Fire Department.
The department said some people passing by noticed the incident and told firefighters about the mama and her babies.
The fire crew at Station 13 quickly got to work rescuing the babies and returning them to mama duck.
After the daring rescue, a bystander heard one of the firefighters say, "I love this job." Surely, the mama duck and her ducklings are appreciative of the passionate fire crew.
