PHOENIX — A kitten that was left for dead in a trash bag and found by an Arizona Animal Welfare League employee is looking to find its forever family.

Michael Morefield, a Phoenix resident, found the kitten in a large trash bag at a stop sign on the side of the road while he was driving home from his job.

Morefield had his window down and heard a muffled "scream" coming from the bag, so he pulled over.

When Morefield ripped open the bag, he found the source of the screaming: A lone surviving baby cat among a litter of kittens in a metal pot.

The metal pot where Jackie was found.

Evolve Public Relations and Marketing

Morefield knew the chance of survival for the baby cat was 50 percent, so he was determined to help the animal make it.

The kitten weighed 85 grams—less than a stick of butter—when Morefield found him. So Morefield wrapped him up in a towel and settled in to raise the kitten, whom he called Jackie.

Jackie needed to be fed by syringe every two hours for the first three weeks, then fed by syringe every three to four hours for two weeks after that.

Jackie came everywhere with Morefield, and to help socialize the kitten, Morefield took in two more foster kittens.

The three kittens spent time in a large kennel in Morefield's office, but after nine weeks of round-the-clock care, they are ready to be adopted.

Evolve Public Relations and Marketing

Jackie and his brothers, Wolfie and Monk, will be available for adoption at a kitten pop-up adoption shop at Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday and Sunday.

The pop-up shop—and kitten yoga—will take place in a vacant suite next to the Urban Outfitters. The kitten yoga will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. both days, while the pop-up shop will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The kitten yoga is $20 per person, or $25 at the door, and the pop-up shop is free to the public.

You can register for the event here.