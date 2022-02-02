Jai, the Phoenix Zoo tiger, has died after fighting kidney failure

The 17-year-old tiger was euthanized after his health started to decline due to renal problems.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

Jai, a 17-year-old Sumatran tiger and long-time resident of the Phoenix Zoo, has died.

The animal was euthanized after Jai's health began to deteriorate due to kidney failure. Jai was undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection but his keepers noticed Jai's quality of life was beginning to diminish.

Zoo staff decided to euthanize Jai once his appetite would greatly decrease and his activity level started to decline.

Kidney disease is one of the most common causes of death in tigers, zoo staff said. The median life expectancy for Sumatran tigers is 18.4 years.

Jai, who came to the Phoenix Zoo in 2005, was known by zoo staff for the loud roars and grumbles he made at feeding time.

“He was a very vocal cat who always made his viewpoints known. He will be greatly missed," said Kara Schilling, the zoo's curator of mammals.

The zoo currently has one female Sumatran tiger, Joanne, who arrived at the zoo in June from the San Diego Safari Park.

