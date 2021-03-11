How many people does it take to pull a horse out of a hole? (Hint: a lot)

A horse was pulled from a hole in Gilbert on Wednesday. Luckily, it didn't sustain any major injuries.

GILBERT, Ariz. — How many people does it take to pull a horse out of a hole?

Well, in short, quite a few people. More specifically one fire crew, one emergency livestock vet, one construction crew and a member of the Gilbert Fire Department.

A group in Gilbert was able to definitively answer this question on Wednesday after a horse found itself in a sticky situation.

The horse was successfully lifted out of the ditch and, according to the vet's post-rescue assessment, is in good shape.

Watch the video of the rescue here:

