How many people does it take to pull a horse out of a hole? (Hint: a lot)

GILBERT, Ariz. — How many people does it take to pull a horse out of a hole?
Well, in short, quite a few people. More specifically one fire crew, one emergency livestock vet, one construction crew and a member of the Gilbert Fire Department.
A group in Gilbert was able to definitively answer this question on Wednesday after a horse found itself in a sticky situation.
The horse was successfully lifted out of the ditch and, according to the vet's post-rescue assessment, is in good shape.
