Homeowners in Pine came home to calf sitting at the front door

The calf was left there by the mother while foraging for food.

PINE, Ariz. — Homeowners in Pine, Arizona arrived home to a calf sitting at their doorstep earlier this week.

The family called the Arizona Game and Fish Department thinking that it had been abandoned or injured, but later found it was perfectly fine.

The AZGFD Facebook page shared the photo of the baby elk sitting next to the front door of the residence.

The department said that calves are usually left in a more natural setting by their mothers while they forage for food.

AZGFD officials said to leave baby wildlife alone because if moved it can be difficult to be reunited with their parent. The mother elk could also be watching from a distance and become aggressive when defending their young.

If someone does encounter an animal that appears to be sick or injured, the department said to contact your nearest wildlife rehab center or local AZGFD office.

A mother elk left her youngster on this doorstep at a Pine, AZ residence on Tuesday. The surprised homeowners did the... Posted by Arizona Game & Fish Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

