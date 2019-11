PHOENIX — A hawk with an arrow piercing through its body is headed to Phoenix for surgery.

The Arizona Raptor Center rescued the Harris Hawk in Tucson Monday evening.

Jerry Ostwinkle, co-founder and CEO of Arizona Raptor Center, said it took about five days to trap the bird – which had been flying with the arrow that whole time.

The hawk will be taken to the Palo Verde Animal Hospital first thing Tuesday morning.

A Harris Hawk with an arrow that was rescued in Tucson.

Jerry Ostwinkle

