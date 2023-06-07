'They have a very calming presence': Hang out with donkeys in Queen Creek

Desert Donkey Experiences makes it possible to meet the laid-back animals.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Donkeys have long been a fixture in Arizona history – often used to carry heavy loads to mines.

They’ve made for some memorable characters in movies and cartoons, like Winnie the Pooh’s buddy Eeyore or Shrek’s sidekick Donkey.

“Donkeys are really underrated. They have a bad rap. They’re known to be stubborn which is true. They can be stubborn but they’re also really smart,” said Alyssa Berlew. “Comparable to a dog training wise. These guys learn tons of tricks. They know how to smile and give kisses.”

Alyssa Berlew started training donkeys a couple of years ago when her boys started school. Then she posted on social media to see if anyone would be interested in walking a donkey.

“Two hundred messages and like 150 comments. So, people wanted to be around donkeys,” said Berlew.

She started Desert Donkey Experiences, where people can walk the laid-back burros. They’re available for hikes – special events – selfies and just hanging out.

“They have a very calming presence. I’ve had quite a few people say, ‘this is so therapeutic.’ They force you to slow down because they’re slow walkers,” said Berlew. “They have such a gentle and kind spirit.”

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."