Bison group successfully relocated from Grand Canyon North Rim, meeting multi-year goal

Wildlife managers with the Grand Canyon National Park relocated 58 bison from the North Rim, accomplishing a 4-year project to reduce overpopulation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — In a 'moo'-ving success story, a group of 58 bison was successfully relocated from the Grand Canyon North Rim into the care of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

It marks the success of a multi-year plan to ease the overpopulation of bison on the North Rim of the park.

It's part of a collaboration between the Grand Canyon National Park and the InterTribal Buffalo Council to reduce overpopulation at the park and replenish bison population in threatened areas.

The bison were moved back on Sept. 11 through live capture and transfer, minimizing lethal removal, park officials said.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Since the reduction began in 2018, park staff have removed 203 bison from the area, with 182 given to eight different American Indian tribes through an agreement with the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

This latest removal puts the program on track to meet its goal of reducing the North Rim herd size from 600 bison to 200. As of the 2021-2022 winter season, the herd was estimated at 216 heads of bison according to park officials.

Grand Canyon managers thanked the InterTribal Buffalo Council, AZGFD, USGS-Fort Collins Science Center, U.S. Forest Service, and the NPS Office of Public Health for their involvement in the relocation project.

You can read more about the full removal plan here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

WE ❤ ARIZONA