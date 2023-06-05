Peoria police wrangle missing goat

Peoria Police's Animal Control unit found the goat wandering a suburban street.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Is someone missing a goat? Because the Peoria Police Department found this little guy wandering the "mean streets" of Peoria.

Fortunately, a Peoria Police Animal Control Officer was there to get the goat back on a leash. But right now there's no word on whether or not the goat has been returned to its owner.

So let us know if you recognize this goat on the go.

🐐🐐Ya never know what the mean streets of Peoria will bring….. who is the GOAT? Peoria Police AZ Animal Control Officer... Posted by Peoria Police AZ on Sunday, June 4, 2023

