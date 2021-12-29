Glendale dognappers arrested after they return to scene asking for reward

Police arrested three people who allegedly stole two dogs and then came back to the house they took the pups from.

Some dognappers in Glendale are facing charges after they unknowingly let the cat out of the bag, getting themselves caught and arrested by police.

The owner reported that their two dogs, an English bulldog named Lala and a french bulldog named Paris, were missing from the backyard on Dec. 17, the Glendale Police Department said.

Neighbors who saw the not-so-stealthy pup bandits said three people picked up the dogs, who are valued at $10,000 each, and drove away with them.

Two days later, one of the suspects, who was identified as April Wilder, went back to the owner's home with Lala and requested a reward for her safe return, officials said.

The owner recognized the car Wilder came in as the one neighbors described from the crime scene. Once the owner confronted Wilder, the suspect took Lala and left.

The owner followed Wilder while also calling the police, leading to officers conducting a traffic stop and arresting Wilder.

Officers learned that Paris was with the other two suspects at a park near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police found Paris at the park and arrested the other members of the pooch swindler group, Charles Austin and Barry Grier.

All three canine crooks were booked on several charges including felony theft.

