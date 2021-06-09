Video captures hammerhead sharks circle women on float at Florida beach

The women said the sharks swam right up to shore and all they could do is wait for them to leave.

It was a beach trip three women in Florida will not likely forget.

That's because while Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were on a yellow float at a Pensacola beach they were suddenly surrounded by hammerhead sharks, according to WALA.

Seven of them, to be exact, WALA reported.

In a video of the animal encounter, you can hear a boater yell "shark!"

"They were right up on the shore. I mean we were in at least knee, waist-deep water so they were right up on shore, and they just swam around the boat, and then left," Faciane told WALA.

The women told WALA there was nothing they could do but wait it out.

According to the Florida Museum, there have only been 16 recorded unprovoked hammerhead shark attacks around the world. None of which were deadly, its website said.

In 2020, there were 33 total shark attacks in the U.S. with 16 of them being in Florida, the Florida Museum reports.