Purr-fect time to adopt a furry friend! Arizona Humane Society offering promotion for the month of October

Shelter officials said nearly 200 animals of all breeds and sizes are ready to be adopted into a loving family.

PHOENIX — If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend into your home, now is the time!

The Arizona Humane Society is cutting adoption fees in half through Oct. 31.

But even after the offer ends, AHS officials said they’re still desperately searching for families to adopt a dog or cat. The shelters are caring for more than 1,000 animals.

Both AHS locations, South Mountain Campus and PetSmart Scottsdale, are taking part in the offer.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Anyone looking to adopt can schedule an appointment on the AHS website, but walk-ins are also accepted.

Want to take a look at your soon-to-be furry companion? You can see photos here.