x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Escaped cow leads Glendale cops on chase through neighborhood

Glendale police officers chased after a cow Saturday that was running loose through a residential neighborhood near Cactus Road and 67th Avenue.
Credit: Glendale Police

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An escaped cow seemed to have a "beef" with Glendale police Saturday morning after it led officers on a frantic chase through a residential neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The cow was seen running through the streets and trampling through yards as it tried to evade law enforcement at about 3:30 a.m. 

Body-worn camera footage shows the officers attempting to corner the scared cow numerous times but the animal repeatedly managed to avoid their grasp. 

A resident said they helped police by lassoing the animal and bringing the cow safely back to its owner. 

In a statement, Glendale police jokingly pointed out how the humorous incident demonstrates how rounding up wanted fugitives is no "bull."  

“Although we do not have a 'steak' in this fugitive being caught..we did our best to find them," police said.

RELATED: Police: Zebra hit, killed by vehicle in Chandler

ALSO: Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Watch out! It's tarantula mating season in the desert