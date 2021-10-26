Escaped cow leads Glendale cops on chase through neighborhood

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An escaped cow seemed to have a "beef" with Glendale police Saturday morning after it led officers on a frantic chase through a residential neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.
The cow was seen running through the streets and trampling through yards as it tried to evade law enforcement at about 3:30 a.m.
Body-worn camera footage shows the officers attempting to corner the scared cow numerous times but the animal repeatedly managed to avoid their grasp.
A resident said they helped police by lassoing the animal and bringing the cow safely back to its owner.
In a statement, Glendale police jokingly pointed out how the humorous incident demonstrates how rounding up wanted fugitives is no "bull."
“Although we do not have a 'steak' in this fugitive being caught..we did our best to find them," police said.
