Luckily, the emu wasn't directly on the freeway.

PHOENIX — An emu is in custody after wandering along the freeway Saturday afternoon.

Photos from the Arizona Department of Transportation show the emu walking in the dry brush near southbound Loop 303 at Happy Valley Parkway.

The emu wasn't directly in the roadway, but it was within drivers' right-of-way on the 303, the Arizona Department of Public Safety aid.

The bird was detained and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made contact with the owner.