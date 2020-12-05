Donations needed for 425 orphaned kittens, humane society says

Supplies needed are wet food, kitchen scales, and heating pads, Arizona's Humane Society said.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is running low on essential supplies needed to care for its 425 orphaned kittens, the society said Tuesday.

AHS is facing the shortage due to shipping delays from Amazon, it said in a press release. It has asked anyone who may happen to have extra supplies to consider dropping them off at either of its Phoenix locations.

The society listed the following items as most needed:

Royal Carnin Mother and Babycat Canned Wet and Dry Kitten Food

Digital kitchen weighing scales

Heating pads

The drop-off spots in Phoenix can be found at the society's Sunnyslope Campus at 9226 North 13th Ave. and at its Campus for Compassion at 1521 West Dobbins Rd.

While AHS prefers donors to drop off their donations, interested parties can also purchase supplies through its page on Amazon Smile.

