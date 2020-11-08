Dolphin stampede greets Southern California whale watchers

Approximately 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point.

DANA POINT, Calif. — Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point.

A minutes-long video captured by Capt. Dave's Dana Point Whale Watching shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters, wowing those on board.

The Orange County Register reported that dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water.

It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

Dolphin sightings off the Orange County coastline are not uncommon. A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

READ MORE: