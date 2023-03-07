Fluffy package thief plunders Chandler porch

A Ring doorbell caught the dog red-pawed taking packages off a Chandler front porch.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Watch out Chandler, a dog in town is taking a game of fetch way too far. The fluffy thief was caught on camera taking packages off a front porch.

James in Chandler got footage of the dog with his Ring doorbell and joked that the dog was trained for the job.

Right now it's unclear whether or not the dog was actually trained for a life of crime, or just got up to trouble. But James said that Amazon is sending him a replacement for the stolen goods.

The dog was seen near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, so keep an eye on your deliveries if you're in the area.

