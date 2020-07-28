Arizona’s dog days of summer took an unexpected twist when a Glendale police officer rescued one pup who fell into a canal.

According to a tweet from the Glendale Fire Department, the officer pulled the dog to safety.

Firefighters were able to use a makeshift leash to lead him back to their nearby station.

Firefighters there gave the stray food and water.

And of course, firefighters took plenty of photos showing some tender love and care to the dog as he cooled down.

From there, the Glendale Police Department took him to the Homeless Animals Rescue Center.

HART’s website says they do not accept intakes from the public, but they do assist animals suffering from neglect.