Dog looking for good home after being seized, tied up for six hours in 109-degree heat

The 10-year-old Shar-Pei loves belly rubs and never lost the wag in his tail, the Arizona Humane Society said.

ARIZONA, USA — Wallace, a 10-year-old Shar-Pei, is looking for a new family after the Phoenix Police Department seized him.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) said that this very good boy was sadly found tied up outside for more than six hours in 109-degree heat, surviving solely on the food and water that people in the neighborhood would give him.

Staff at the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital were able to surgically remove a mass they found growing on his abdomen, as well as discovering that daily medication helps his achy joints and thyroid issue.

While Wallace is undertaking ongoing care, AHS is hoping a special family will fall in love with him and his wrinkly face and will be willing to give him a good home and take on his medical needs.

"Although he may have a decade under his belt, Wallace is not lacking for energy or zest for life," AHS Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Dickerson said. "This sweet bundle of wrinkles absolutely loves belly rubs, has never met a stranger and will not turn down a new toy or opportunity to play."

Due to not receiving the proper training while living tied up in a backyard, Wallace will need to go home to one with children over the age of eight, if any, AHS said. Additionally, Wallace will need to meet any other dogs living in the house with him and requires a house where he won't have to use stairs on a regular basis.

Those interested in learning more about adopting Wallace are encouraged to fill out an application here. More photos of Wallace can also be found here.