Moo-ve it: Cows running loose on Gilbert roadway

The cows were spotted near Lindsey and Ray roads in Gilbert Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — Now we don't want to start any beef, but a couple of cows were spotted hoofing it across a Gilbert roadway Friday morning.

We're not sure who the cows belong to, but at the risk of milking it for exposure, please get the word out about these lost livestock so they can get back to their home.

If you see the cows while driving, make sure to moo-ve slowly past so as not to endanger them.

Photos of the cows were sent in by Gilbert resident Robyn Patterson. Gilbert police said that they have received no calls about the cows.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."