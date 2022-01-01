Buckeye Valley firefighters rescue pup from a 'ruff' start to the new year

Sadie the Dog got herself into a sticky situation on Saturday evening, requiring assistance from firefighters.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The start to the new year hasn't been easy for one furry Buckeye resident.

Sadie the Dog found herself in a sticky situation when her head got stuck in a cinderblock on Saturday.

The Buckeye Valley Fire Department responded to the call to help Sadie out of the scary situation. Responders used tools to carefully remove pieces of the concrete block.

Luckily, despite the "ruff" start, Sadie was freed and is doing well!

