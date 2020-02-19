Are you looking for a couple of fur-ever friends to welcome into your loving home?

Look no further: The Arizona Humane Society is hoping that someone will adopt this unlikely duo.

Bella, a 9-year-old Chihuahua, and Neeno, a 9-year-old pit bull terrier, have "captured the hearts of everyone who knows them at the Arizona Humane Society," the organization said in a press release Tuesday.

Now the pair is hoping to "wiggle" their way into a home together.

"These bonded pups love to not only cuddle with each other, but often fall asleep in the most adorable way," the organization said.

The pair was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society in January, when their owner could not provide the medical care they needed.

Since then, they have each received treatment for about a month at the humane society.

Neeno had a tail amputation due to injuries and medical care for allergies, and Bella underwent surgery to repair her Cherry Eye (a prolapsed eye gland).

"While they may look very different, Bella and Neeno both share an outgoing, loving and playful personality and loving making human friends," the organization said.

The humane society said it recommends that they go to a home with children over the age of 10 due to their energy levels.

The pair also do not need to go home together, the organization said, but a family that does adopt the two will be given a two-for-one adoption price.

Bella and Neeno are available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus off of 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road. in Phoenix.

For more information, visit azhumane.org/adopt.

