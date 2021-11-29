Blue heron rescue caught on video at Chaparral Park

Tom Lancione and his wife walk around the park every morning, and they noticed one bird in the lake in distress.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chaparral Park is a peaceful place to relax. Located at the corner of Chaparral and Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

A lake lies in the middle of the park where visitors can walk or bike around it. Also, a popular spot for urban fishing.

“It’s actually very exciting a lot of birds fly in,” said Tom Lancione.

Tom Lancione and his wife walk around the park lake every morning but on their latest trek – they noticed one bird in the lake was not acting right.

“I saw the heron tangled in the fishing line right on the other side,” Lancione said while pointing towards the island sitting in the middle of the lake.

The blue heron was actually suspended from the tree above while his wing was tangled in the wire.

“The more he struggled the worst it was going to get,” said Lancione.

He called Mark Kroeppler – a volunteer with Liberty Wildlife – who took his boat out to the island and was able to cut the big bird from the tree.

Kroeppler says he’s rescued many birds from fishing lines.

Once he got back to the mainland, he wrapped it in a towel with its wing still tangled in wire. This was not going to be a one-man job to cut him free.

“They’re fighters. They’re tough. Very large bird, probably, maybe four feet high,” said Lancione.

Kroeppler transported the big bird to Liberty Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center. Kroeppler said he held the bird down while two other staff members cut it loose from the wire. A veterinarian checked the bird for injuries.

The good news is the bird wasn’t badly shaken up and was released considering it could’ve been a lot worse.

“If it was staying there in the shape, it was in, it would’ve never lasted overnight,” said Lancione.

Kreppler is urging all fishermen to clean up after themselves so things like this don’t happen.

Inspiring Arizona