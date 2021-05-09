Bear down? Southern Arizona highway briefly closed after bear climbs utility pole

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — A southern Arizona highway was partially closed Sunday morning after a bear climbed a utility pole.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish said that Highway 191 near Douglas was partially closed for a short time while authorities from several agencies coaxed the bears to come down.
About two dozen people were watching as the bear climbed down on its own.
Authorities from the Douglas Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol all helped shoo the bear away and the roadway was reopened.