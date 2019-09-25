PHOENIX — An Arizona utility employee came to the rescue of a young dog that was trapped in a canal grate last week.

Marcus Arnold, a zanjero, or ditch rider, with the Salt River Project, was just doing his job along his route in Chandler around 1 a.m. Aug. 21, the company said.

Arnold was driving along the open-ditch laterals, preparing to distribute water later that evening.

When Arnold reached one of the SRP grates, he noticed a dog sitting alone on the bank.

Arnold rolled down his window to check on the dog, and when he did so he heard whimpers from another dog trapped inside the grate.

The company said Arnold then called a co-worker, zanjero Alex Gutierrez, to help rescue the animal, and the pair got to work.

Arnold unbolted a portion of the grate while Gutierrez kept an eye on the other dog.

Once the metal grate was unbolted from the wall, Arnold made a small lasso and pulled the dog up five feet to safety.

The dogs were given food and water but then were let go on their way.

Zanjeros like Arnold and Gutierrez, according to the company, said they routinely come across animals as they deliver water throughout the Valley.

The utility wants to remind people to stay away from canals and keep an eye on pets around the canal and irrigation facilities.