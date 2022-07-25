Scorpion season is here, and we have a look at how these creepy crawlies roll

Also known as scorplings, baby scorpions don't have fully developed exoskeletons, and need their mama's protection.

PHOENIX — Summer is here, and that means so are our scorpions. These local arthropods are most active during the late spring and summer, and a big reason why is because it's family time for them!

Scorpions are unique among invertebrates because, as ASU confirms, they're one of the few kinds to give birth to live young - known as "scorplings" - instead of laying eggs.

They're what's called ovoviviparous, which means that the eggs actually hatch inside the mother, and the scorplings are born separately.

So if you see a scorpion inside your home, look closely. She might not be alone!

When the scorplings are born, their exoskeletons aren't fully developed. Because they're still soft and defenseless, they ride on mom's back for 10-20 days until their exoskeleton stiffens up.

You can also see another neat thing about scorpions: they glow under black light! Although it's unknown why this trait evolved, the glow is caused by a protein in their exoskeleton that reacts with UV light.

And you can even see that it's not there yet with the babies, who lack that brilliant blue-green shine.

Our scorpions are most active during the summer months, so don't freak out if you see one in your home. Just move them outside however you feel is safest for both of you.

Check out our coverage on how to deter them from coming inside, and what to do if you get stung.

