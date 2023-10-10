Arizona police warn pet owners of scammers claiming to have lost animals

Police said someone is scanning through social media to find residents who have recently lost pets and attempting to solicit money out of them.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Police Department is warning pet owners to be wary of a new type of scheme involving phone scammers who claim to have found their lost dogs or cats.

The agency put out an advisory Tuesday instructing residents to be on alert for individuals who contact them claiming to have located their beloved pet.

Scammers will scan through social media pages looking for postings and notifications of owners who have recently lost a pet. The individual will then contact the owner claiming to be from "animal control" and ask for payment to cover the cost of recovering the pet, police said.

Animal control officers would not solicit funds from the public. Anyone with info about this type of phone scam can call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414.

This same type of phone scam has been reported by other agencies in California, Colorado, and Georgia.

