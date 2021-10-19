x
Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

A bull was spotted roaming around a residential neighborhood Tuesday morning in Tucson.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Tucson Police Department, a bull grazes in a residential neighborhood in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Tucson police officers blocked off the street with their SUVs until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull. (Tucson Police Department via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school. 

The animal somehow got loose in the city's Rita Ranch community, and police found the animal casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn. 

Police blocked off the street with their SUVs until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull. 

A police spokesman says the bull was not harmed, and there was no property damage.

