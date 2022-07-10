Ready, set, adopt! Arizona Humane Society waives adoption fees for their largest adoption event ever

The AHS is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to make pet adoption a painless process. The event runs from Jul. 11 through Jul. 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Summer is the busiest time of year for the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), and they're looking to find forever homes for hundreds of pets. With the goal of housing 750 animals, the AHS has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees for all adoptable AHS pets for the rest of July.

We spoke with Kelsey Dickerson of the AHS about what an event like this can accomplish. In just one weekend of waiving fees back in June, the AHS was able to find homes for more than 200 pets, Dickerson told us.

But July is poised to mark a new milestone.

Starting Monday, Jul. 11 through Sunday, Jul. 31, adoption fees are out of the picture. That even includes fees for adopting puppies and kittens.

It's the longest-running adoption event they've ever held, and the group is looking to break records with the turnout.

AHS currently has more than 1,200 pets in their care, with more coming every day.

"As you can imagine, the summer months are our busiest time of the year," Kelsey explained.

"This is going to allow us to be able to hopefully bring in even more sick, injured, and abused pets here in the valley by creating some much-needed kennel space."

The good news? The AHS has already found homes for over 6,600 pets this year alone!

They've held events like this in the past, and the opportunities they create are critical for both the pets and the organization.

"So we're super grateful to not only Bissell Pet Foundation, but everyone who supports us in the community, we can't do it without your help," said Dickerson.

Both Arizona Humane Society adoption locations will be taking part in this special and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations, officials with the AHS said.

You’ll also receive a bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.

If you're interested in adopting, you can visit azhumane.org/adopt to see all of the pets that are looking for homes.

But if adoption isn't an option for you?

"You can donate, you can foster, volunteer, and all of that is on our website. So we need any and all help that we can get."

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Inspiring Arizona