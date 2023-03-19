Pup rescued from prickly situation, now looking for 'furever' home

A puppy in Arizona was rescued after he was spotted in a cactus, covered in sharp spines and burrs.

PHOENIX — A puppy is sporting a new haircut and on the road to recovery after being rescued from a sticky situation with a cactus earlier this month.

The puppy, a 5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix, was rescued by a medical technician with the Arizona Humane Society after she found him, “stuck in a cactus.”

Painful spines and burrs had to be removed from the puppy’s entire body. They had become entangle. in the puppy’s long thick fur.

“The puppy's long fur had become so entangled with the cactus burrs, they had to shave him in order to remove them all,” the humane society said.

The pup has been named Tumbleweed.

Tumbleweed will soon be available for adoption and is looking for his forever home, as are many other animals at the humane society. For more information on adoptions click here.

