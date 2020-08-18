Arizona Humane Society faces shortage of PPE

AHS said it's facing a shortage of isolation gowns for its trauma hospital and intensive care units because they have been allocated for human use only.

The Arizona Humane Society says it is in need of disposable gowns to safely treat animals at its hospital, according to a press release from the organization.

AHS said it's facing a shortage of isolation gowns for its trauma hospital and intensive care units because they have been allocated for human use only.

"At this time, it is unclear when AHS may start receiving them again," the statement from AHS said.

AHS uses 950 disposable gowns a week to treat sick and abused animals.

The field crews are also experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment used for hoarding cases and going into COVID-19 exposed homes.

"AHS’ field rescue team rescues and assists 4,300 pets and responds to 7,400 suspected cases of animal cruelty alongside law enforcement partners each year. AHS’ animal care team is currently caring for 227 rabbits from a Gilbert case, in addition to hundreds of cats and dogs, and this PPE is critical for such a case," according to the release.

Right now, AHS workers are using towels, aprons, cloth gowns and grooming jackets for protection when treating sick and injured animals.

"AHS is grateful to the Phoenix Community Tool Bank who has donated approximately 2,000 gowns to AHS as well as AHS volunteers who have recently donated handmade gowns," the statement said.

