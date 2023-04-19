Leave baby animals alone, says Arizona Game & Fish

Officials said while it may appear the babies have been abandoned, their parents are most likely close by.

PHOENIX — As tempting as it is to help seemingly abandoned baby animals, the Arizona Game & Fish Department is asking the public to leave baby wildlife alone.

AZGFD officials said while it may appear the baby birds or bunnies have been left behind, once the perceived predator (a dog, cat, or person) leaves the area, one or both parents will return and continue to care for its young.



Officials said once young animals have been removed from the wild, some species, like elk calves and deer fawns, may have to be euthanized because they cannot be released back into their natural habitat.

Zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries usually are not viable options, as they often don’t have available space, according to AZGFD.

Baby birds are the most common young wildlife encountered by the public and removed from the wild. Eggs of ground-nesting birds like quail should be left untouched, AZGFD said.

