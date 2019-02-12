PRESCOTT, Arizona — Thanks to the keen eye of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, an injured great horned owl is receiving the treatment it needs.

DPS says a trooper was on a traffic stop between Prescott and Chino Valley last week when the trooper saw the injured owl.

That's when the trooper took action, wrapping the great horned owl in a blanket and transporting it to Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Prescott, where it will receive treatment.

The great horned owl is the third largest owl species and live in all areas in North America and can live from the Arctic to South America.