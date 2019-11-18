Deputies made a daring rescue after a dog who had ran away from home while his owner was out of town was spotted on the edge of a cliff in a recreational area in southern Arizona.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescued the dog, who is named Kanto, after responding to a report that a dog was on the edge of a cliff at the end of Blackett’s Ridge Trail in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department

Kanto, as seen from the sheriff's department's helicopter.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department

Search and rescue deputies and volunteers with the Southern AZ Rescue Association used a safety line to get to the dog off the cliff and then hiked him to safety.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kanto escaped his house late Saturday while his owner was out of town. The house sitter had been trying to find him since.

He will be reunited with his owner early Monday.