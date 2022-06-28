'She couldn't walk or stand': Arizona animal shelter asking for help after saving dog hit by car

Tiffany was hit by a car in the west Valley and left for dead with a shattered pelvis and broken leg. Thankfully, a good Samaritan was nearby.

PHOENIX — Scampering in the exam room is a 1-year-old puppy, Tiffany. The schnauzer mix and is bouncing from person to person accepting treats and pets. In return, she gives little kisses.

She’s lucky to be alive. Let alone have all the excitable wiggles of a puppy.

“Multiple pelvic fractures close to her hip joint,” said Dr. Brian Petrovsky pointing to her X-rays.

Tiffany was hit by a car in the west Valley and left for dead with a shattered pelvis and broken leg. Thankfully, a good Samaritan was nearby.

“She heard her scream and ran outside and the dog was in the road, ready to be run over a second time,” Director of the Animals Benefit Club of Arizona Andra Jeffress said.

The good samaritan took the pup to the Animals Benefit Club. A non-profit rescue that takes in animals with special needs. The pup had no tags or microchip. The rescue let the good samaritan name her Tiffany.

Even in her darkest hour Tiffany still showed affection to her rescuers.

“She couldn’t walk or stand. She was so sweet, wag her tail,” said Jeffress.

Jeffress knew she had to get the pup a second chance.

Dr. Brian Petrovsky with Arizona Canine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine performed the lifesaving surgery.

“After about 6-7 hours of surgery, we repaired all of the fractures on her right side,” Dr. Petrovsky said. “She underwent two surgeries for a total of five fractures over a week span.”

Dr. Petrovsky said not all dogs who suffer these kinds of injuries can recover as well as Tiffany. However, this comeback story is expensive and will cost the non-profit several thousand dollars.

So, the rescue is asking for the public’s help.

“Anything raised for this dog will go directly to her and we’re definitely in need of support for her,” Jeffress said.

If you would like to help with Tiffany’s healthcare costs, visit the Animals Benefit Club website and click on her “Critical Care Corner: Tiffany” picture.

