Aggressive coyote attacking Prescott residents, police say

Four attacks have been reported recently involving a coyote nipping at residents in Prescott.

The Prescott Police Department is warning residents to be on the alert for an aggressive coyote that has allegedly attacked multiple people in recent weeks.

On Oct. 17, officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Smoketree Lane for reports of a coyote attacking a resident and their dog.

Officers later learned about three other encounters involving an aggressive coyote attacking residents in the same area. The incidents have involved the coyote nipping at the legs and feet of the victims.

One resident, a 62-year-old woman, was bitten on their lower calf and treated at the local hospital for minor injuries and possible exposure to rabies, police said.

Prescott police believe the same coyote is responsible for all of the attacks.

The coyote has not yet been located and the Arizona Game and Fish Department has been actively searching for the animal.

Prescott police said local residents should be on the lookout for any wild animals behaving aggressively.

Anyone with information about the coyote can call 928-445-3131.

