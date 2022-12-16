Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted the photo to their Twitter page Friday morning. Look at those big ol' eyes!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!

This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.

The photo was taken around 3:30 a.m. and shows the owl looking just as surprised to see the camera as we were to see him.

This particular camera is on SR 51 at Union Hills Drive. So if you're driving in Scottsdale, keep an eye out for our feathered friend!

Although we're not experts, we think this bird a Great Horned Owl because of their boxy head and furrowed brow.

You can take a look at some of Arizona's native owl species on birdfeederhub.com and let us know if you have another guess!

We had an early morning friend say hello today.



Check traffic cameras on your route before you head out on the AZ 511 app: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM pic.twitter.com/9dmUwr9VcN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 16, 2022

You can click here to check ADOT traffic cams, and maybe do a bit of bird-watching from your very own home!

