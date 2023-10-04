6 kitty cats rescued after being dumped in remote area of Arizona, 2 people arrested

Two San Tan Valley residents have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after they allegedly abandoned six cats, according to the sheriff's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Two San Tan Valley residents are facing criminal charges after they allegedly dumped six cats in a remote area of Pinal County last weekend.

On Sept. 30, deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Bartlett and Wheeler roads near Coolidge after a citizen observed two people abandon a bunch of young cats on the dirt roadway.

PCSO said the cats were dumped in an area with no access to shade or water, making it unlikely they would have survived for very long on their own.

The cats were later taken to Pinal County Animal Care and Control and evaluated by staff.

"These suspects drove 25 minutes from their home before choosing a dry farm field to condemn these poor animals to death," PCACC Director Audra Michael said in a statement.

Deputies later arrested Michael Cherry, 55, and Monique Cherry, 53, and booked them into jail for multiple counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff's office said.

The cats are in good health and are available for adoption at PCACC.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."