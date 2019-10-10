ALASKA, USA — Fat, fabulous and so ready for winter, humongous Holly is the 2019 Fat Bear Week champion.

Consider it the March Madness for the biggest bears of them all: Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve on Facebook posts a bracket each year of a bunch of fat bears and asks voters to weigh in on who's the biggest. There only can be one champion.

From 12 down to one, No. 435 Holly is victorious this time around.

Just look at the gains! No salmon was safe from big ol' Holly this summer!

Katmai National Park & Preserve

"All hail Holly whose healthy heft will help her hibernate until the spring," the park wrote.

NPR says the competitors are coastal brown bears who hang out along the Brooks River, located in the southern Alaska park, searching for the biggest sockeye salmon around.

Katmai Conservancy media ranger Naomi Boak told the outlet the contest isn't at all about fat shaming. Bears need to pack in on the pounds during the winter because they'll lose a third about a third of their body fat, so this sort of feasting is encouraged.

You go, girl.

RELATED: Fat bear caught scratching back on tree in surveillance video

RELATED: Momma bear & four tiny cubs adorably cross the road

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter