PHOENIX — A 19-year-old was arrested and faces charges of animal cruelty after hanging his service dog by his collar and leash, Phoenix police said.

Netzer Villagomez was arrested on Sunday around 11 p.m. for cruelty to an animal near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

Police said, Miso, a pug, was hanged twice for several seconds and Villagomez sent pictures of the abuse to another person.

An investigator from the Arizona Humane Society responded to the scene to gather evidence and took Miso to a trauma hospital, AHS said.

AHS said that x-rays revealed Miso had two broken ribs, broken pelvis and a broken tooth.

Miso will remain under the care of AHS’ trauma team indefinitely, AHS said.

Villanueva was booked into jail and faces a class 5 felony, a class 5 felony in Arizona is punishable by more than a year behind bars.

Governor Doug Ducey signed HB2671 into law in May. He said at the time this legislation would strengthen punishments for animal abusers, the change went into effect in August of this year.

