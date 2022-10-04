Over 100 rabbits rescued from 'unsanitary' Glendale home

The Arizona Humane Society is looking for foster homes that can house a large batch of bunnies recently rescued out of Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over 100 rabbits are looking for foster homes in the Valley after they were rescued from living in squalor in Glendale.

The Arizona Humane Society says its technicians were dispatched out to a Glendale home on Sept. 30 to help law enforcement rescue 139 rabbits living in unsanitary conditions.

Over a two-day period, the rabbits were removed from a home that had them living in their own urine and feces, AHS said.

The rescue organization is now looking for foster homes in the Valley that can house the rabbits.

AHS will provide supplies to foster homes willing to help care for the animals. Foster parents also get the first right to adopt the animal once the rabbits are old enough to be spayed and neutered.

More information about fostering can be found on the organization's website.

