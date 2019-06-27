MESA, Ariz. — Eleven dogs at a county shelter in Mesa have until 7 p.m. Thursday to find a home, or they will be euthanized.

In a release, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control executive director Mary Martin said the dogs tested positive for canine distemper and pose a risk to the other 174 who did not test positive.

The shelter has been under quarantine since June 6 because of an outbreak of canine distemper.

RELATED: Maricopa County animal shelter to remain closed for another week

Most of the 11 dogs that tested positive show no signs of distemper, which would appear as cold-like symptoms.

The dogs have until the close of business Thursday to find permanent or temporary homes. The Mesa shelter will be open for extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Martin said in the release that the dogs are mostly bully-breed dogs whose behavior with other dogs is not known. The 11 dogs must be confined to a home or yard for a minimum of six weeks, with no walks in communal areas.

If a family has other dogs, those dogs must be fully vaccinated.

The adoption and license fees will be waived.

RELATED: Maricopa County animal shelters taking precautions due to disease outbreaks

MCACC has had to euthanize 55 dogs since June 1. All but 10 of those dogs either tested positive for the virus or showed severe signs of illness.