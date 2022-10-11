8-year-old wanted an Xbox, so he applied for a job — without telling his mom

Age is just a number — just ask 8-year-old Nash Johnson.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nash Johnson is an energetic kid who knows what he wants.

"I just wanted to friend my friends on Xbox who play Xbox," said the 8-year-old elementary student from Lexington, Kentucky.

But to get an Xbox, he needed some money. To get that, he needed a job.

He hopped online and filled out an application for a dishwasher position as a nearby restaurant called Drake’s.

"That had to be the easiest job I knew. Also, I'm very good at washing the dishes,” Nash said.

But there was one small problem: You have to be 16 to work at the restaurant. That is, unless you find a loophole.

Nash simply said on his resume that he was under 18.

“It didn't ask for my actual age and it didn't ask me when I was born so I put I was under 18,” he said.

His mother Belinda Johnson had no idea he was going to send the application, but in a way, it’s not all that surprising.

"That kid is not afraid to fail. He is a go getter,” she said.

Belinda said financial literacy is really important in their household. Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend.

Getting the job was how he was going to get more cash in that spend jar.

"He's like ‘I can get me more money if I go get me a job, that's going to get me more money than doing my chores at home, that $5 a week gets me,’" Belinda said.

The restaurant couldn’t give Nash the job, but they did invite him to orientation where he got that Xbox he had been dreaming about.

"I was like shocked very shocked,” Nash said.

He got what he wanted that day but not everything.

"I wish I had the job and the Xbox. I do have the Xbox but I wish I had the job!" he said.

That's the kind of work ethic Belinda hopes he carries forever. His courage too.